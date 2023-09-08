Mets Morning News: Senga set to open Mets’ series against Twins

Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil is ready and willing to play whatever position he needs to play if Ronny Mauricio ends up sticking as the Mets’ everyday second baseman.

The latest pitcher power rankings at MLB.com feature Kodai Senga at number five. And Senga has been sneaking up on the National League Cy Young race.

If the Mets were to move on from Buck Showalter after the season, Jon Heyman writes about several people who could be the team’s new manager.

In case you missed it in the prospect report this morning, Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joander Suarez threw a no-hitter in the Mets affiliate’s first seven-inning game of a doubleheader in Hartford yesterday.

Around the National League East

The Marlins were blown out by the Dodgers and are now a half-game back of the National League’s third Wild Card spot.

The Braves beat the Cardinals in a game that had no playoff implications.

Around Major League Baseball

Thanks in large part to Tommy Pham, the Diamondbacks topped the Cubs to overtake the Marlins for the aforementioned third Wild Card spot. And speaking of Pham, there’s a good profile of him over at The Athletic.

The Mariners beat the Rays in a pitchers’ duel.

Carlos Rodón pitched poorly yet again, and the Yankees were blown out by the lowly Tigers.

The Angels came back late and beat the Guardians in walk-off fashion.

Here’s how Major League Baseball deals with the threats that players receive online.

The MLBPAA—that’s the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association—played a game against the Savannah Bananas in the latters’ unique style of baseball.

Major League Baseball tweaked the electronic strike zone that’s being tested in Triple-A.

Teams are evaluating Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto to prepare for the scenario in which he’s posted this winter.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets found themselves on the wrong end of a no-hitter on this date in 1993.