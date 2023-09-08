Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/8/23: No-ander

POSTPONED (RAIN)

BINGHAMTON 2, HARTFORD 0 / 7 (BOX)

The offense didn’t do anything exciting, but the pitching sure did. Joander Suarez, in just his second Double-A start, tossed a seven inning no-hitter, allowing only one baserunner on a walk. He’s not a big name prospect despite some decent strikeout stuff, but this is a fun achievement for anyone, even if it was only seven innings.

HARTFORD 9, BINGHAMTON 5 / 7 (BOX)

A lot more offense on both sides of the ball in this one, but the Binghamton bullpen imploded late to cost them the game. Junior Santos and Joey Lancellotti (80-grade name right there) were the primary culprits. From a prospect stnadpoint, however, this game was quite good. Kevin Parada launched his third Double-A homer and his second in as many names, while Drew Gilbert went yard twice. Really love Gilbert and there’s still a lot of potential in Parada’s bat, even if he’s had a disappointing year.

WILMINGTON 6, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

Jett Williams tripled again, but the rest of the team was pretty bad. Scoring four runs with only two RBI is so MiLB though.

ST. LUCIE 14, DAYTONA 7 (BOX)

A seven run third inning put St. Lucie out in front for good in this one, though they did need to some insurance along the way. Kellum Clark was the leading offensive performer, with three hits, a homer, and two walks. A 20th round selection out of MSU, Clark had a .940 OPS in his junior year - maybe this is the start of something more than a career as an org guy.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Joander Suarez

Goat of the Night

Joey Lancellotti