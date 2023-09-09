Meet the Mets

The Mets opened a three-game series in Minnesota against the Twins last night with a 5-2 loss. Kodai Senga started for the Amazins and struggled early on, but battled back and managed to throw another quality starts, allowing just two runs in six innings of work. However, the bullpen quickly faltered in the seventh by giving up three runs, and the team’s bats—which only managed four hits the entire night—did not put up much of a fight after that.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com

Will Sammon of The Athletic looked back at the recruitment process that ultimately led to Senga signing with the Mets—a process that may be repeated this offseason with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

It could be just a matter of time before the Mets are announcing David Stearns as their first president of baseball operations.

Carlos Correa was almost a Met this past winter, but he insists he’s happy with how things turned out.

Francisco Lindor is the Mets’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Some members of the 2001 Mets visited some firefighters yesterday to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.

Around the National League East

Bryce Elder threw seven solid innings against the Pirates, and the Braves’ offense racked up twelve hits—including home runs by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario—to give themselves an easy 8-2 victory.

The Marlins fell behind the Phillies 2-0 early on, but Jesús Sánchez and Jacob Stallings hit homers in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to put the Fish back on top, and the Miami bullpen held down the fort to give them a 3-2 win over their division rivals.

Keibert Ruiz and CJ Abrams hit homers for the Nationals, but their pitchers were unable to hold the Dodgers offense in check, and they ultimately fell to the NL West leaders 8-5.

Mark Lerner released a statement yesterday on the reports of a planned Stephen Strasburg retirement ceremony, and he implied that the team would instead expect to see Strasburg report to spring training next year despite his career-ending injury.

Between the Strasburg fiasco and front office turmoil, things are rotten in the state of D.C.

Riley Adams’s season is likely over, as the Nationals catcher has been placed on the injured list with a fractured hamate.

Around Major League Baseball

While Walker Buehler was initially hoping to come back from Tommy John surgery this year, the Dodgers ace announced that he and the team made the decision to instead target a 2024 return.

The Rockies announced a two-year extension for Germán Márquez, who will miss all of next year while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

There have been 3000 stolen bases across the league for the first time since 2012, a clear indication of the impact the new rules have had.

Several unlikely players have been making big contributions for playoff-contending teams.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane previewed the weekend series in Minnesota.

Joe Sokolowski provided the latest installment of This Week in Mets Quotes.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets overcame a late-inning deficit with home runs by Kelly Johnson and Yoenis Cespedes to overtake the Nationals and complete a crucial three-game sweep on this date in 2015.