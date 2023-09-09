Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/9/23: Bad weather and a walk off win (and a loss)

ROCHESTER 11, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

This game was closer at parts than the score suggested, though Rochester did run out to a 5-0 lead on Mike Vasil, who has continued to see mixed results in the extreme offensive environment that is 2023 Triple-A baseball.

Rochester led 6-1 going into the fifth, before Abraham Almonte and Brandon McIlwain made it 6-4 with an RBI single and two RBI double, respectively. Danny Mendick made it 6-5 with a single, but Rochester scored an insurance run to make it 7-5. Mendick again drove in a run to make it 7-6 in the eighth, but Rochester put up four runs in the ninth to put the game to bed.

BINGHAMTON 7, HARTFORD 0 (SUSPENDED, TOP 4) (BOX)

This was a really fun three innings, before the rains came and suspended play early. Jeremiah Jackson hit a very long three run home in the first inning, capping off a four run inning. Rowdey Jordan hit a three run homer of his own in the third, giving the Rumble Ponies their seven runs.

Dominic Hamel was excellent in his three inning start. He did not surrender a hit, walked only one (the thing we might honestly love to see the most, considering how walks have plagued him so much over his career), and struck out five. The rest of the game will be completed later today.

BROOKLYN 4, WILMINGTON 3 (BOX)

Brooklyn scored their first run on a wild pitch, and their second on a Jacob Reimer sacrifice fly, taking a 2-0 lead into the sixth. Wilmington would get it back, and more, scoring three in the inning off of Layonel Ovalles (the final run being scored while Benito Garcia was on the mound).

The 3-2 lead held until the ninth, where Brooklyn immediately rallied. Reimer led off with a single, and William Lugo immediately doubled him home. Jose Mena popped out on a bunt, D’Andre Smith walked, a wild pitch put the runners on second and third, and Drake Osborn hit a sacrifice fly to score the winning run.

CANCELLED (RAIN)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star(s) of the Night

Danny Mendick/Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

Mike Vasil