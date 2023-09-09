 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Twins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/9/23

The Mets try to even the series against the first place Twins with David Peterson on the mound and the red hot DJ Stewart back in the lineup.

By Allison McCague
new
New York Mets v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Jeff McNeil - LF
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Francisco Lindor - SS
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. DJ Stewart - RF
  7. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Omar Narváez - C

David Peterson - LHP

Twins lineup

  1. Donovan Solano - 1B
  2. Jorge Polanco - 2B
  3. Royce Lewis - DH
  4. Carlos Correa - SS
  5. Jordan Luplow - LF
  6. Kyle Farmer - 3B
  7. Ryan Jeffers - C
  8. Matt Wallner - RF
  9. Willi Castro - CF

Kenta Maeda - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 2:10pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

