Mets vs. Twins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/9/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Omar Narváez - C
David Peterson - LHP
Twins lineup
- Donovan Solano - 1B
- Jorge Polanco - 2B
- Royce Lewis - DH
- Carlos Correa - SS
- Jordan Luplow - LF
- Kyle Farmer - 3B
- Ryan Jeffers - C
- Matt Wallner - RF
- Willi Castro - CF
Kenta Maeda - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 2:10pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...