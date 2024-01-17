Mets Morning News: Doc and Darryl to speak about number retirement

Meet the Mets

Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry will be available this afternoon to speak with the press about their number retirement ceremonies.

Five Mets prospects were named to the Baseball Prospectus top 101 list.

Francisco Alvarez says one of his main goals for 2024 is to make the postseason.

Francisco Lindor will never forget the role Miguel Cabrera played in his first ever major league hit.

The Mets traded Cooper Hummel to the Giants in exchange for cash.

Around the National League East

The Nationals signed former pitcher Sean Doolittle as pitching strategist.

Battery Power covered the Braves’ international class.

Around Major League Baseball

Tyler Kepner writes how Billy Wagner ended up on the doorstep of being voted into the Hall of Fame.

Jim Bowden plays matchmaker for the top 10 remaining free agents.

This Date in Mets History

Willie Harris signed with the Mets on this date in 2012.