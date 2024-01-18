Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024: Jeremy Rodriguez (13)

Name: Jeremy Rodriguez

Position: INF

Born: 7/04/2006

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Bats/Throws: L/R

Acquired: Trade (August 01, 2023: Traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the New York Mets for Tommy Pham)

2023 Stats: 51 G, 167 AB, .293/.411/.467, 49 H, 10 2B, 5 3B, 3 HR, 33 BB, 31 K, 19/25 SB, .343 BABIP (F-Rookie)

Jeremy Rodriguez was born on July 4, 2006 in in Esperanza, a city in the Dominican Republic that is also the birthplace of numerous current and former major leaguers- Jose Leclerc, Seranthony Dominguez, David Ortiz, Hector Noesi, Jhoan Duran, and Jasson Dominguez. Considered one of the premier international rookies available during the 2023 international signing period, the Arizona Diamondbacks made him their number one target and signed him for a $1.2 million dollar contract back in January 15, the first day of the signing eligibility. The 16-year-old made his professional debut later that year in the Dominican Summer League, appearing in 38 games with the DSL Arizona Black and hitting .256/.371/.393 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 12 stolen bases in 17 attempts, and drawing 21 walks to 26 strikeouts. On August 1st, the Mets traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks and received Rodriguez back in exchange. He was assigned to the DSL Mets Orange and appeared in 13 games, hitting .422/.536/.711 with 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 7 stolen bases in 8 attempts, and drew 11 walks to 4 strikeouts. All in all, with both teams combined, Rodriguez hit .293/.411/.467 in his age 16 debut season, with 10 doubles, 5 triples, 3 home runs, 19 stolen bases in 25 attempts, and 33 walks to 31 strikeouts.

Rodriguez is an athletic 6’0”, 170-pounds, giving him some room to fill in and add more muscle mass. He has a smooth, compact left-handed swing that is geared more for contact than for power, but when he makes solid contact, he can put a jolt in the ball. With the DSL Mets Orange, he averaged an 83.6 exit velocity, which might not be all that impressive on the surface, but did so with nearly half of his batted ball events registering launch angles within the 10-30 degree “sweet spot”. The left-hander sprays line drives all over the field, using his speed to leg out extra base hits or steal bases. His eye for spin and understanding of the strike zone is extremely advanced for his age, allowing him to wait on pitches that he can hit solidly and drive.

With the glove, it is hard to tell where Rodriguez will eventually settle, but most scouts and evaluators believe he will be able to stay at shortstop for the long-term. He shows quick reaction times, has good instincts, soft hands, a smooth glove, and has an above-average to plus arm.