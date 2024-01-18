Mets Morning News: Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry’s number retirement dates announced

Meet the Mets

The Mets announced the number retirement dates for Darryl Strawberry and Doc Gooden. Gooden’s will be held first on April 14 and Strawberry’s will follow a couple of months later on June 1.

Strwberry hopes the Mets will re-sign Pete Alonso and that the Polar Bear will one day break his franchise record for home runs.

Both David Stearns and scouts around the league believe the Mets farm system is markedly improved from a season ago.

Around the National League East

The Braves had a couple of prospects ranked in the top 100 on Baseball America’s prospect list.

The Marlins could be one the teams that have their games streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime next season after Amazon bought a piece of Diamond Sports.

After re-signing with the Phillies this offseason, Aaron Nola hopes that Zack Wheeler will do the same when he becomes a free agent.

Around Major League Baseball

With Amazon buying into Diamond Sports, fans of several MLB, NBA, and NHL teams will have their viewing options changed when the deal is approved.

The Blue Jays are reportedly signing Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez to a four-year deal worth $32 million.

The Hall of Fame balloting is in its final days and Adrian Beltre and Todd Helton are looking likely as this year’s inductees as well as a few others who are on the 75% threshold.

The 2024 Spring Training report dates were announced for all 30 teams.

With strategies changing in the game, pitchers who are labelled an “innings eater” are on the decline and will they ever make a comeback?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brandon Sproat came in at number 14 on Steve Sypa’s prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2018, the Mets signed Adrian Gonzalez as a free agent.