Mets Morning News: Single game tickets on sale today

Meet the Mets

The Mets announced that single game tickets go on sale this morning.

MLB Network ranked Pete Alonso 6th on its list of the best first basemen in baseball right now.

Around the National League East

The Phillies announced some non-roster invitees for spring training.

Here’s how the Braves’ outfield is looking.

Around Major League Baseball

Hunter Dozier has signed a minor league deal with the Angels.

The Yankees have signed infielder Jose Rojas to a minor league deal.

It seems increasingly likely that Dylan Cease will not be traded by the White Sox before the season begins.

The White Sox have begun discussions regarding a new ballpark.

The Astros have questions to answer, writes Deesha Thosar.

And the Astros are reportedly making a push for Josh Hader.

Jarred Kelenic offered his thoughts on some things that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto said late about the 2023 season.

Diamond Sports Group, which is responsible for broadcasting a whole bunch of Major League Baseball games, has a deal with Amazon that would save it.

FOX Sports has hired Adam Wainwright as a full-time analyst for its baseball broadcasts.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Yogi Berra, who made a handful of appearances as a player for the Mets upon joining the team as a coach in 1965 before going on to manage the team following the unexpected death of Gil Hodges in 1972, made the Hall of Fame on this date in ‘72—the second year of his Hall candidacy.