Meet the Mets

The Mets may still be looking to make an addition to their lineup before the offseason concludes.

Benny Agbayani became a fan favorite in New York during his playing career, and he is now looking forward to his son forging his own path in baseball.

FanGraphs looked at the Hall of Fame candidacy of José Reyes.

Around the National League East

The Marlins unveiled their 2024 coaching staff.

The Nationals have had a remarkably quiet offseason.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros made a big addition to their bullpen, signing All-Star closer Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract.

One of the other top free agent relievers also came off the board, as the Angels inked Robert Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million deal with an option for a fourth year.

Matt Carpenter is returning to the place where his career started after signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals.

MLB Pipeline revealed its top ten first base prospects for 2024.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden looked at the biggest winners and losers of the offseason so far.

ESPN shed some light on the disturbing details of the investigation into Wander Franco.

Splitters and sinkers might see an uptick in popularity amongst pitchers in 2024.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Former first round pick Kevin Parada came in at number twelve on Amazin’ Avenue’s 2024 top prospect rankings.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver departed the Mets for the second time on this date in 1984.