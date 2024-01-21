Meet the Mets

Joel Sherman of the New York Post outlines the pros and cons of dealing Pete Alonso versus extending him, providing context and various benchmarks, such as the Yankees’ trade for Juan Soto with one year of control left and the Miguel Cabrera extension.

Laura Albanese of Newsday made her case for why Billy Wagner deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Similarly, David Laurila of FanGraphs also argues that Wagner should be in, saying the Hall of Fame could use more closers in general, despite their limited innings.

New York Post columnist Steve Serby spoke to Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry ahead of having their numbers retired by the Mets about navigating the low moments in their lives and how they helped each other.

Around the National League East

On Friday, Michael Baumann of FanGraphs wrote about the Nationals’ quiet offseason, but Mark Zuckerman of MASN opted to focus on what the Nationals already have in place, rather than what they still need.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jesús Luzardo held a baseball clinic at his alma mater Marjory Stoneman Douglas High—where 17 people were tragically killed in a shooting in 2018—for a fourth consecutive year.

In light of the news that Sports Illustrated staff will be laid off, effectively ending the most iconic sports publication in American History, John Stolnis at The Good Phight ranked his ten favorite Phillies Sports Illustrated covers.

Around Major League Baseball

Free agent pitcher John Brebbia signed with the White Sox on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Veteran reliever Ken Giles—now apparently healthy—will be throwing a bullpen for interested teams on Friday in Phoenix.

“That was the big one,” one National League executive said of the Josh Hader signing. “Things should move quick now because teams aren’t going to want to get left out altogether.” Mark Feinsand of MLB.com speculates about where other top remaining free agents may sign now that Hader is off the table.

MLB.com gives us one upgrade for each MLB team before spring training.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane reviewed some of the free agent DH options the Mets may consider adding.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2002, the Mets were part of a three-way trade that sent Benny Agbayani and Todd Zeile to the Colorado Rockies for Ross Gload, Craig House, and ex-Met Alex Ochoa. Steve Phillips then turned around and sent Ochoa, along with Lenny Harris and Glendon Rusch, to Milwaukee for Jeromy Burnitz, Lou Collier, Jeff D’Amico, and Mark Sweeney. The trade didn’t exactly work out for the Mets, but it also didn’t really work out for anyone else either.