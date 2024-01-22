From Complex To Queens, Episode 260: I don’t know what to do with my hands

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

With all due apologies to Juan Uribe, we discussed the current NFL playoffs for promote-extend-trade today. The Ravens are universally hated, all of us are pulling for the Lions, and one of us wants the 49ers to win it all so that the Kyle Shanahan / Brock Purdy discourse can continue.

Moving to the prospects, we had another good group - though perhaps not as controversial as the last. Ronald Hernandez (16), Tyler Stuart (15), Brandon Sproat (14), Jeremy Rodriguez (13), and Kevin Parada (12) round out our discussion today. We’re probably too low on Rodriguez, but for justifiable reasons, and there might be more reason for optimism with Sproat than you’d expect.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!