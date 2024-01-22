Mets Morning News: We write about golf now

Meet the Mets

Former future professional golfer and probably future professional golfer Jeff McNeil won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity event this weekend in Orlando.

As of now, there isn’t really a definitive answer as to who will be the Mets’ designated hitter and third baseman when the games start being played.

Around the National League East

Travis d’Arnaud and his brother Chase opened the d’Arnaud Athletics’ Baseballism Academy in their hometown of Long Beach, California.

New Marlins president Peter Bendix sat down for a Q&A at MLB dot com to talk about his philosophies when it comes to running a team.

Around Major League Baseball

Following a quote from Anthony Rendon about baseball needing to shorten its season, Jonathan Papelbon responded like...well, Jonathan Papelbon.

Veteran catcher Tony Wolters announced his retirement on Instagram and his post-retirement plans of joining the Rockies organization.

Not even two years removed from hitting a home run in his final career at bat in Oakland, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt will make his managerial debut in that same stadium against his former team.

Remember that time Adrian Beltré got ejected for moving the on-deck circle? That was a fun time.

Making his first public appearance as a special advisor for the Giants, Dusty Baker made it clear that he doesn’t want this job to be just a title for him.

The Yankees aren’t done adding quite yet and will be very open-minded between now and the first pitch on Opening Day.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2020, the Mets hired Luis Rojas to be their second manager of the offseason.