Mets Morning News: Black jerseys getting a makeover

Meet the Mets

David Wright went on MLB Now to talk about his first go-around on the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot and what it means to him.

Billy Wagner will find out his Hall of Fame fate later today, but he isn’t getting his hopes up.

The Mets shared a video introducing their new international signings.

The black jerseys are reportedly getting a makeover in 2024.

The Mets previously expressed interest in Aroldis Chapman, according to Andy Martino, though we now know that they won’t be signing him.

Collin McHugh, who debuted with the Mets in 2012, is calling it a career.

Around the National League East

Ken Rosenthal explored why the Marlins have not signed a single free agent.

Battery Power tried to rank Ronald Acuña Jr. among the Braves’ all-time greats.

Former Phillies’ manager Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Around Major League Baseball

The BBWAA will reveal the results of the Hall of Fame vote tonight at 6:00pm on MLB Network.

David Adler shared some player projections he thinks will blow your mind.

Sam Dykstra laid out the best second base prospects in 2024.

The Orioles have acquired Tyler Nevin from the Tigers in exchange for the ever-popular cash considerations.

The Pirates signed Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal.

The Cardinals re-signed Tommy Edman to a two-year deal to avoid arbitration.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 260 of From Complex to Queens went live for your listening pleasure.

This Date in Mets History

Ralph Kiner was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on this date in 1975.