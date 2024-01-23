Several former Mets get Hall of Fame votes, none elected

The results are in for the National Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2024, and three players will be inducted in July: Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer. Former Mets closer Billy Wagner came up just shy of election, as he finished just shy of the 75% threshold required for entry with 73.8% of all votes cast. The good news for Wagner is that he has one year left on the ballot and would appear to have a pretty decent shot of getting over the hump.

Wagner was one of quite a few former Mets who appeared on the ballot, and almost all of them got some votes. Gary Sheffield, who had a brief stint with the Mets late in his career and hit his 500th home run in a Mets uniform, finished with votes on 63.9% of ballots. This was his tenth and final year on the ballot, meaning he won’t get into the Hall unless elected by a special committee in future years.

In his second year on the ballot, Carlos Beltrán garnered votes on 57.1% of ballots, a significant step in the right direction after he got votes on 46.5% of ballots in his first appearance on the ballot in 2023.

Former Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez got votes on 7.8% of ballots in his second year of eligibility, and legendary Mets third baseman David Wright notched votes on 6.2% of ballots in his first year on the ballot—enough to keep him on the ballot next year.

José Bautista, who made a late-career cameo with the Mets, got votes on 1.6% of ballots. The beloved Bartolo Colon got votes on 1.3% of ballots. Adrián Gonzalez, who also made a brief stop in Queens before retiring, got votes on 0.8% of ballots. And former Mets shortstop José Reyes got zero votes. Everyone who finished with less than 5% won’t be on the ballot next year.