Mets Morning News: Three inducted to Hall of Fame, Wagner falls just short

Meet the Mets

Billy Wagner came just short of making the Hall of Fame, while David Wright received enough votes to remain on the ballot.

Brandon Nimmo was happy to see his childhood hero Todd Helton make the Hall of Fame.

Which Mets’ prospects might debut in the big leagues this season?

Per his Instagram, Edwin Diaz was visiting Citi Field yesterday.

Around the National League East

The Nationals signed Joey Gallo to a one-year deal.

The Phillies added to their rotation depth, signing Kolby Allard.

Around Major League Baseball

Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton were all voted into the Hall of Fame.

James Paxton and the Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year deal.

Jayson Stark looks at 5 things we learned from this year’s ballot.

Adrian Beltre had a long baseball journey that took him to the Hall of Fame.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos graded the Mets Sean Manaea signing.

Dominic Hamel came in at #10 on Amazin’ Avenue’s top prospects for 2024.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1980, the Mets had a change in ownership headlined by Fred Wilpon.