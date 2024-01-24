Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024: Jacob Reimer (9)

Name: Jacob Reimer

Position: 3B

Born: 2/22/2004

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Bats/Throws: R/R

Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, 4th Round (Yucaipa High School, California)

2023 Stats: 75 G, 250 AB, .280/.412/.392, 70 H, 10 2B, 0 3B, 6 HR, 44 BB, 61 K, 3/4 SB, .344 BABIP (Single-A)/25 G, 79 AB, .203/.354/.279, 16 H, 3 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 17 BB, 22 K, 0/1 SB, .263 BABIP (High-A)

The son of Brandon Reimer, who played baseball at Concordia University in the late ‘90s, Jacob Reimer took to baseball early, his skills honed by a batting cage that was built and installed in their home. Jacob initially began his high school baseball career in 2019 on the Yucaipa High School junior varsity baseball team, but by the end of the season, he had been promoted to varsity. He remained there through his senior season, hitting .398 with 8 home runs in his final season with the Thunderbirds.

He was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and had to choose between going professional or honoring his commitment to University of Washington. His desire to be a pro won out, and the infielder signed with the organization for $775,000, almost $250,000 over the MLB-assigned slot value of $507,500. The Mets assigned him to the FCL Mets in August and he appeared in 7 games with them, hitting .261/.414/.478 with 1 home run, 0 stolen bases, 6 walks to 3 strikeouts. That winter, Amazin’ Avenue ranked him the Mets’ 14th top prospect.

Reimer was assigned to the St. Lucie Mets to begin the 2023 season and hit a solid .280/.412/.392 with 10 doubles, 1 home run, 3 stolen bases, and 44 walks to 61 strikeouts for them in 75 games, missing a bit of time in late June and early July due to an injury. At the beginning of August, the 19-year-old was promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones and finished the rest of the season in Coney Island, hitting .203/.354/.279 in 25 games with 1 home run, 0 stolen bases, and 17 walks to 22 strikeouts. All in all, in

At the plate, Reimer starts with a slightly open setup, with a heavy load on his back leg. He closes that up with a small leg kick as the pitch is delivered and attacks the ball with a short, level swing. His approach is advanced, as he’ll seldom chase anything out of the zone or swing at borderline pitches while making a ton of contact in the zone. If anything, it can be said that he is touch too passive and could stand to swing at a few more borderline pitches and let his bat do a bit more work. The right-hander recorded an average exit velocity of 87 MPH during his time with St. Lucie in 2023, with a high of 107.6 MPH. While he recorded 24 batted ball events with exit velocities over 100 MPH, and even more in the 90s, the number of batted ball events with poor exit velocities is almost evenly and equally distributed, with 22 batted ball events resulting in exit velocities below 70 MPH. In total, over the course of his season with St. Lucie, 13% (24/183) were 100 MPH+, 36% (66/183) were 90-99 MPH+, 27% (50/183) were 80-89 MPH, 11% (21/183) were 70-79 MPH, 7% (13/183) were 60-69 MPH, and 6% (9/183) were below 60 MPH. As Reimer ages and develops as a professional hitter, it is reasonable to expect that he does more damage on balls put in play, and that his current line drive gap power develops further.

The biggest issue with Reimer’s bat presently is his launch angle. Too many balls are hammered into the ground; he averaged a 9 degree launch angle in 183 recorded batted ball events, with only 53 of those batted ball events hit within the 8-32 degree “sweet spot.” With just 28% of the balls put in play struck well, he will have to improve on his horizontal spray, as it really dampens his power. Optimistically, this is a correctable flaw, as his excellent plate discipline and ability to make contact should give him cover to alter his swing to be longer, more leveraged, and more angular.

Reimer is an athletic 6’2”, 205-pounds, but has some defensive questions. He does not have an explosive first step or lateral quickness, and at times the issue seems to be compounded further by passivity on the field. His arm is strong enough for third base, but his accuracy has suffered since signing with the Mets and finding himself in true in-game situations as a professional baseball player. If he puts on additional muscle as he ages, his mobility will further suffer and he may be eventually forced to move off of the left side of the infield altogether, but he should be able to man the hot corner for many years to come in the immediate future.