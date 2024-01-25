Mets Morning News: Brandon Nimmo ranked as one of the best left fielders in the game

Meet the Mets

MLB Network ranked Brandon Nimmo as the second best left fielder in the game heading into the 2024 season.

Even though Billy Wagner and Carlos Beltran fell short of getting into Cooperstown, they are both trending in the right direction to one day get voted in.

David Wright remains a tough case but he gets another chance on the ballot.

Around the National League East

Luis Guillorme brings elite defense to the Braves infield but not a whole lot of offense.

Former Oriole Trey Mancini signed a minor league deal with the Marlins with an invite to spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

In honor of Black History Month, the Kansas City Royals Foundation will be sponsoring free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Angels are reportedly interested in signing free agent Joey Votto.

With the 2024 Hall of Fame voting finished, it is time to look ahead to the upcoming votes which will have many former greats on the ballot.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Jacob Reimer came in at number 9 on Steve Sypa’s prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2010, former Shea Stadium organist Jane Jarvis passed away at the age of 94.