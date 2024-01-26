Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024: Marco Vargas (7)

Name: Marco Vargas

Position: INF

Born: 5/14/2005

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Bats/Throws: L/R

Acquired: Trade (July 28, 2023: Traded by the Miami Marlins with Ronald Hernandez to the New York Mets for David Robertson)

2023 Stats: 49 G, 171 AB, .269/.431/.398, 46 H, 14 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 48 BB, 33 K, 10/12 SB, .319 BABIP (Rookie)/6 G, 26 AB, .308/.419/.308, 8 H, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 5 BB, 7 K, 3/5 SB, .421 BABIP (Single-A)

Marco Vargas was signed by the Miami Marlins on May 25, 2022, the day before his 17th birthday, for $17,500. Three weeks later, the Chihuahua, Mexico native was assigned to the Dominican Summer League, where he appeared in 53 games for the DSL Miami squad. Vargas won team MVP honors, hitting .319/.421/.456 with 13 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts, and 35 walks to 32 strikeouts. He was sent stateside in 2023 and was assigned to the FCL Marlins, Miami’s Florida Complex League team. Appearing in 33 games for them, the infielder hit .283/.457/.442 with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 8 stolen bases in 10 attempts, and 38 walks to 22 strikeouts.

On July 28, 2023, Vargas was packaged along with teammate Ronald Hernandez and traded to the Mets in exchange for veteran reliever David Robertson. Vargas remained in the FCL, now with the FCL Mets, and hit .234/.368/.298 in 15 games with them, knocking 3 more doubles, stealing 2 more bases, and drawing 10 walks to 9 strikeouts. At the end of August, he was promoted to the St. Lucie Mets and appeared in 6 games, going 8-26 with no extra base hits, 2 stolen bases in 5 attempts, and drawing 5 walks to 7 strikeouts. All in all, he spent the majority of his season in the Florida Complex League and hit an outstanding .269/.431/.398 in 49 games with 14 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts, and 48 walks to 33 strikeouts, a 117 wRC+.

Despite turning 18 just prior to the start of the season, Marco Vargas is an extremely advanced hitter. Since turning pro, he has demonstrated a strong knowledge of the strike zone and excellent bat-to-ball skills. He stands tall at the plate, slightly open, with his hands held high and his bat wrapped behind his head at 11:00. He has a quick, balanced stroke from the left-side and was one of the best teenage hitters in 2023, making a lot of loud contact and using the entire field. While Vargas did not light up the world in the Florida State League, averaging an 82.2 MPH exit velocity with a high of 98.7 MPH, he regularly registered 100+ MPH exit velocities in the Florida Complex League. The 6’0”, 170-pound infielder has room to fill in and grow and many scouts and evaluators believe that he may be capable of 15-20 home runs in the near future with such growth and a change in approach to be a bit more aggressive and pull and lift the ball a bit more.

Defensively, Vargas is a solid if unspectacular middle infielder. He has experience playing second base, third base, and shortstop, but his skillset is best suited for second long term. His arm is fringe-average, as is his range up the middle, so he will make the routine plays and catch most balls hit to him but will be pressed to make more difficult highlight-reel plays.