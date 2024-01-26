Mets Morning News: McNeil wants Alonso to be a Met, says Alonso wants to be a Met

Meet the Mets

Jeff McNeil doesn’t want to see Pete Alonso play for another team and says Alonso wants to be a Met. Sign us up.

Speaking of Alonso, the power-hitting first baseman hosted his second annual youth home run derby in Tampa.

The Mets announced Citi Field’s Taste of Queens lineup for the 2024 season.

The Rumble Ponies are hosting a seasonal job fair on Saturday, February 10.

With a total eclipse set to occur fully over much of upstate New York, the Syracuse Mets are running an eclipse sunglasses promo on April 8.

Around the National League East

The Braves announced their minor league coaching staffs for this season.

Around Major League Baseball

David Robertson, who spent the majority of last season in the Mets’ bullpen, has signed a one-year deal with the Rangers.

John Curtiss, who struggled in the time he spent in the big leagues with the Mets in 2023, signed a minor league deal with the Rockies.

Infielder Christian Arroyo signed a minor league deal with the Brewers.

Over at FanGraphs, Davy Andrews writes about the experience of attending a sparsely-attended Dominican Winter League game, while Michael Baumann writes about the trend of veteran left-handed pitchers ending up in L.A.

MLB Pipeline will count down its list of baseball’s top 100 prospects on MLB Network tonight at 7:00 PM EST.

Jim Bowden looks at the teams, players, and agents who have done the best work over the course of this offseason.

This Date in Mets History

Major League Baseball tweaked its balk rule on this date in 1989 after implementing stricter enforcement in 1988, and former Mets outfielder Andres Torres turns 46 today.