Flushing is Burning: The Results are In

Grace is back and there’s a lot to discuss. First, she goes over the Hall of Fame voting results. Who got in, who missed, who gets another year and who have lost their chance. No Mets made it in, but quite a few had some notable (and in some cases close) results.

Then, she dives into this year’s Oscar nominations. The good, the bad, the classic Oscars moves, and the ugly. She celebrates several of the nominated films, and gives her thoughts over the Barbie discourse that has swept the nation these past few days.

Finally, for her movie minute, Grace dedicates some time to some films that missed Oscar nominations, unfortunately (there’s quite a few to get through so it’s something of a speed round).

Follow us on Twitter/X @FIBPod, on Instagram @FlushingisBurningPod, and email us at flushingisburning@gmail.com! If you have any thoughts on A League of Their Own, make sure to send them ahead of next week’s episode!

