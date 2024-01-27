Meet the Mets

Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Luisangel Acuña, and Ryan Clifford all made the list of the top 100 prospects in baseball.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com took a look at the catching situation for the 2024 Mets.

The Mets are placing a lot of faith in Brett Baty and/or Mark Vientos to fill their hole at third base.

Around the National League East

The Braves swung a trade with the Rangers, acquiring outfielder J.P. Martinez in exchange for minor league pitcher Tyler Owens.

The Good Phight took a look at prospect Carlos de la Cruz, who they suggest could be a contributor for the 2024 Phillies.

The Marlins held their annual FanFest and took the opportunity to show off some new jerseys.

The Nationals also unveiled their redesigned uniforms.

Baseball Prospectus’s Robert Orr took a look at the adjustments CJ Abrams made at the plate last year.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB Pipeline released the list of their top 100 prospects across all of major league baseball for the 2024 season.

Jackson Holliday was the #1 ranked prospect in baseball. How does he compare to other top-ranked prospects from past years?

After spending last year with the world champions, Travis Jankowski is returning to the Rangers on a one-year, $1.7 million deal.

The Royals inked second baseman Adam Frazier to a one-year deal.

FanGraph’s Michael Baumann examined the outlook on free agent third baseman Matt Chapman.

Which team is most likely to make a big swing or two in the remaining days of the offseason?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The prospect team at Amazin’ Avenue ranked Marco Vargas as the seventh-best prospect in the Mets farm system entering 2024.

Grace Carbone talked about the recent Hall of Fame voting and Oscar nominations in the latest episode of Flushing is Burning.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed lefty reliever and Busch Light enthusiast Aaron Loup to a one-year deal on this date in 2021.