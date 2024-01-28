Mets Morning News: Ottavino returns to Mets on a one-year deal

Meet the Mets

The Mets have brought back Adam Ottavino on a one-year, $4.5 million deal to help bring more reliability to the bullpen.

At last night’s BBWAA dinner, after receiving the Good Guy award, Adam Ottavino said, “I want to thank the Mets for keeping me around. Let’s go Mets!”

The age of a Mets signee from the 2023 international signing period is under investigation by the league and the player could be suspended, according to reporting from Will Sammon of The Athletic. Age fraud has long been a problem in the Dominican Republic and is on the rise again, according to MLB officials.

MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list was released on Friday and four Mets appear on the list, with Jett Williams ranked the highest at No. 45.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post took a look at how the Hall of Fame cases for current stars on the Mets and Yankees are stacking up right now.

Around the National League East

The Nationals will retire their City Connect uniforms at the end of the 2024 season.

The Phillies are reportedly interested In Jakob Junis and Phil Maton.

The relationship between manager Skip Schumaker and new President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix will be key for the Marlins, writes Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Around Major League Baseball

The Cubs signed reliever Hector Neris to a one-year, $9 million deal with an option that converts from a team option to a player option if he appears in 60 games.

Carlos Carrasco is returning to Cleveland on a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training.

Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post wrote about the 99th New York Baseball Writers’ Dinner, which was held yesterday.

This Date In Mets History

With the third overall pick in the old January draft, the Mets picked Ken Singleton—who they eventually traded away in the Rusty Staub deal—on this date in 1967.