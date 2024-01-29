Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024: Ronny Mauricio (6)

Name: Ronny Mauricio

Position: INF

Born: 4/04/01

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Bats/Throws: S/R

Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic)

2023 Stats: 116 G, 490 AB, .292/.346/.506, 143 H, 30 2B, 3 3B, 23 HR, 35 BB, 97 K, 24/31 SB, .324 BABIP (Triple-A)/26 G, 101 AB, .248/.296/.347, 25 H, 4 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 7 BB, 31 K, 7/7 SB, .338 BABIP (MLB)

Considered one of the top rookies available during the 2017-2018 international signing period, the Mets and Dominican shortstop Ronny Mauricio agreed to a $2.1 million signing, breaking the club record then held by fellow Dominican shortstop Amed Rosario. The talented youngster made his professional debut in 2018, forgoing the Dominican Summer League completely and suiting up for the GCL Mets instead when their season began in late June. The 17-year-old hit .279/.307/.421 in the 49 games he played in Florida and was promoted to the Kingsport Mets to end the season, getting into 8 games with them and hitting .233/.286/.333. The Mets were aggressive with Mauricio in 2019, promoting him to Columbia Fireflies for the season. The youngest player in the South Atlantic League, Mauricio held his own as a whole, hitting .268/.307/.357 in 116 games with 4 home runs, 6 stolen bases in 16 attempts, and 23 walks to 99 strikeouts. While his season on the whole was slightly below average, he began the year strong but tired, hitting .290/.333/.394 in 59 games in the first half before tailing off in the second half, hitting .244/.280/.320 in 56 games.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mauricio did not get to play in 2020, but he was invited to the Coney Island alternate site and the fall instructional league, where he impressed many in the organization. Mauricio turned heads in spring training 2021, having grown stronger and more muscular. He was assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones and played 100 games in Coney Island, hitting .242/.290/.449 with 19 home runs, 9 stolen bases in 16 attempts, and 24 walks and 101 strikeouts. Late in the season, he was promoted to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and appeared in 8 games, going 10-33 with 1 home run, two stolen bases in as many attempts, and a 2:11 walk:strikeout ratio. The 21-year-old began the 2022 season in Binghamton and played the entire season there, hitting .259/.296/.472 in 123 games with team-leading 26 home runs, team-leading 20 stolen bases in 31 attempts, and 24 walks to 125 strikeouts. While the numbers were underwhelming on a surface level, his offensive contributions were slightly above league average thanks to his power output.

Promoted to Triple-A Syracuse for the 2023 season, Mauricio hit .292/.346/.506 in 116 games, slugging 23 home runs, stealing 24 bases in 31 attempts, and drawing 35 walks to 97 strikeouts. While the numbers pop, due to the high level of offense in the International League in 2023, he only had a slightly above-average 108 wRC+. In September, the Mets promoted Mauricio to the major leagues. In his very first at bat, he laced a double into right field that was clocked with an exit velocity of 117.3 MPH, the hardest ball any Mets player hit all season. Ronny certainly hit the ground running, but his bat cooled after a few weeks of play, and he ended up hitting .248/.296/.347 in 22 games, with 2 home runs, 7 stolen bases in as many attempts, and 7 walks to 31 strikeouts in his major league cup of coffee.

After the season ended, Mauricio went to go play for the Tigres del Licey, the Dominican Winter League team that he played for in the prior off-season and won MVP honors for after hitting .287/.335/.468 in 46 games with 5 homers and 10 stolen bases. Mauricio went against organizational wishes for him to refrain from playing there, citing a need to make the money Licey would be paying him, as the majority of his initial signing bonus was kept from him by his agent and family members controlling his finances at the time. He got off to another hot start, hitting .441/.472/.706 in 8 games but tore the ACL after taking a handful of running steps to steal second base but then stopping and hitting the brakes.

Mauricio stands tall and open at the plate, holding his hands high and wrapping his bat behind his head. He swings with a moderate leg kick, using a long-levered swing that utilizes an efficient bat path through the zone and a loose finish. A switch hitter, he has consistently been better from his left-side than his right. Mauricio has a propensity to swing at bad pitches, owing to an aggressive approach at the plate and a poorly-developed eye for spin. When he is able to make solid contact, his above-average bat speed and natural strength allow him to punish balls, but his approach and struggles to recognize spin have lead to too many weak grounders or pop ups.

Against Triple-A fastballs (four-seam, two-seam, sinkers, and cutters), he hit .347 with a .581 slugging percentage (883 pitches). Against Triple-A changeups, he hit .260 with a .402 slugging percentage (425 pitches). Against Triple-A sliders, hit .235 with a .482 slugging percentage (358 pitches). Against Triple-A curveballs, he hit .133 with a .333 (162 pitches). His Whiff/Swing rate with fastballs (17.5%) was almost half of what it is against changeups (26.9%), sliders, (34.5%), and curveballs (36.9%). Conversely, he too-often swings and makes poor contact against changeups, sliders, and curveballs, evidenced by the larger amount of ground balls or pop-ups per ball in play as opposed to fastballs. His GB% in 2023 has been roughly 10% higher than MLB league average, his FB% roughly 10% lower than MLB league average, and his IFFB% roughly 10% higher than league average.

Defensively, Mauricio has all the tools to play an above-average shortstop. He reads the ball off the bat well and has a quick first step as a result, soft hands, a quick transfer, and a plus arm. Prior to his 2021 physical growth, he only occasionally suffered from defensive yips, but since returning to the field much more filled in, his defensive actions have become a bit more problematic. His strong arm will mask many deficiencies, but continued loss of agility and range may eventually force him to third base. He has the skillset to fit well there, as well as in the outfield, an experiment the Mets began in 2023 but seemingly abandoned.

