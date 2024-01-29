From Complex To Queens, Episode 261: Welcome to 7-11

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Because Lukas isn’t creative enough to come up with a space-themed PET in memory of the Apollo 1 astronauts, this week we reminisce about some bad relievers the Mets signed in the past. We don’t love the Adam Ottavino signing, but he’ll probably be better than Anthony Swarzak and Frank Francisco, so that’s nice.

Moving on, we discuss our numbers 11 through seven of our top 25; Blade Tidwell (11), Dominic Hamel (10), Jacob Reimer (9), Mike Vasil (8), and Marco Vargas (7). Mike Vasil might be the closest of the arms to making a major league impact, but we’re all most excited about Hamel. Meanwhile, Marco Vargas ranking this low is a sign of how far the system has come.

