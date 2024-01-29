Mets Morning News: Does Mahomes count as a Met?

Meet the Mets

The 2024 Mets rotation has exponentially less star power, but it makes up for that in its much-improved depth.

In the bullpen, the Mets are reportedly looking very strongly at free agent lefty Wandy Peralta.

Bud Harrelson’s life and legacy will always have its strongest ties to the New York Mets, but his work with the Atlantic League and the Alzheimer’s Association won’t be forgotten by those he helped.

Mets Legend Patrick Mahomes Sr. spent some time hanging out with the people of Baltimore in the parking lot before his sons’ football game.

Around the National League East

The Nationals are hoping that the four hitters and six pitchers who made their major league debut for the team last year will be a part of Washington’s next championship.

Over the weekend, the Nationals posted the first photos of their new jerseys live and in action at a Nats Park event.

His stats aren’t enough to get his number retired, but Rhys Hoskins will always hold a special place in the hearts of Philly fans.

Mets fan favorite and part-time host of a podcast with some loser, Sean Doolittle is eager to start the first season of his post-playing career as the Nationals’ pitching strategist.

Around Major League Baseball

Cody Bellinger, J.D. Martinez, and Blake Snell have combined to receive one major league contract offer this offseason.

Former Future Met Carlos Correa says he and his lower half are completely healthy heading into the 2024 season.

You can add the Seattle Mariners to the list of teams interested in trading for the White Sox’s Dylan Cease.

The Tigers signed top prospect Colt Keith to an extension that could end up being between six and nine years for as little as $28.6M or as much as $82M.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, the Mets announced the acquisition of Garth Brooks.