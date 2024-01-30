Mets Morning News: No news is no news

Meet the Mets

Justin Turner, whom the Mets had been targeted this winter, is expected to pick a team this week.

The Mets are targeting ex-Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta for their bullpen.

Gilbert Gómez, who will manage the Brooklyn Cyclones this year, led the Tigres del Licey to the Dominican Winter League Championship, becoming the youngest manager in LIDOM history to win a title.

Around the National League East

Rhys Hoskins reflected on his time with the Phillies after inking a deal with the Brewers.

Around Major League Baseball

Ken Rosenthal still has doubts about the Athletics’ ‘grandiose’ plans to move the club to Las Vegas.

David Adler discussed how the Dodgers can unlock a new level in James Paxton.

Brian Murphy identified nine intriguing offseason additions to keep an eye on.

Thomas Harrigan looked at the top projected player for every team.

The Mariners acquired Jorge Polanco in a trade with the Twins. In exchange, Minnesota will pick up four players from Seattle.

Ex-Met Sam McWilliams has come out of retirement and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.

The Yankees have claimed Matt Gage off waivers from the Astros.

Aaron Hicks has signed a deal with the Angels.

Wander Franco will be back in court next week.

The Blue Jays mourned the passing of former manager Jimy Williams, who passed away at the age of 80.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Ronny Mauricio, who will likely miss the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL, ranked sixth on Amazin’ Avenue’s Top 25 Prospects list.

On Episode 261 of From Complex to Queens, the crew looked at numbers 11-7 on the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects list.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 81st birthday Davey Johnson!