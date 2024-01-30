Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024: Christian Scott (5)

Name: Christian Scott

Position: RHP

Born: 6/15/1999

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 215 lbs.

Bats/Throws: R/R

Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 5th Round (University of Florida)

2023 Stats: 6 G (6 GS), 23.2 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 6 ER (2.28 ERA), 4 BB, 27 K, .259 BABIP (High-A)/12 G (12 GS), 44 H, 17 R, 17 ER (2.47 ERA), 8 BB, 77 K, .279 BABIP (Double-A)

Born in Parkland, Florida, Christian Scott attended Calvary Christian High School, where he won numerous awards, was named to numerous honorary teams, and helped lead the Calvary Christian Eagles to the 2018 4A State Title. Over the course of his four years there, he posted a cumulative 1.64 ERA in 183.0 total innings, allowing 153 hits, walking 55, and striking out 223. After graduating in 2018, he went undrafted in the 2018 MLB Draft and went on to attend the University of Florida.

In his freshman year there, the right-hander made a team high 22 appearances, starting 4 games and pitching out of the bullpen in the other 18. All in all, he posted a 5.19 ERA in 52.0 innings, allowing 54 hits, walking 18, and striking out 44, but was much more effective as a reliever, posting a 2.75 ERA in 36.0 innings out of the pen. He exclusively pitched out of the Gators bullpen in 2020 and had much better results, posting a 1.20 ERA in 15.0 innings before the NCAA ended the collegiate season early due to COVID-19 ended his breakout campaign early. Eligible to be drafted in the 2020 MLB Draft because of his age, he was not selected in the extremely abbreviated draft and returned to Florida for his junior season. The right-hander pitched in 26 games in total in 2021, once again leading the Gators in appearances. Making 1 start and 25 games relief appearances, he posted a 3.00 ERA in 54.0 innings, allowing 46 hits, walking 9, and striking out 51. The Mets selected the right-hander in the fifth-round, the 142nd player selected overall, and the two sides ended up agreeing to a $350,000 signing bonus, slightly below the MLB-recommended slot value of $386,600.

Scott appeared in three token games for the FCL Mets at the end of their season in 2021, but his professional career began in earnest in 2022. He began the year assigned to the St. Lucie Mets and appeared in 12 games for them, making 4 starts. Throwing 37.1 innings in total, having missed roughly the entire month of July due to an injury, he posted a 4.82 ERA, allowing 40 hits, walking 12, and striking out 52. He was promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones in mid-August and finished the season in Coney Island, appearing in 6 games and starting 5 of them. Throwing 21.1 innings, the right-hander posted a 3.80 ERA, allowing 21 hits, walking 10, and striking out 25. All in all, Scott threw 58.2 innings in his first full season as a professional, posting a 4.45 ERA with 61 hits allowed, 22 walks, and 77 strikeouts. His struggles continued into the fall, as the Mets assigned the right-hander to the Arizona Fall League. Appearing in 4 games for the Peoria Javelinas, Scott allowed 15 earned runs in 13.0 innings, a 10.38 ERA, while allowing a whopping 27 hits, walking 3, and striking out 10.

The 24-year-old right-hander began the 2023 season with the Cyclones but his debut was delayed for roughly a month as he dealt with an injury. When he returned to the mound in early May, he made up for lost time. Transitioned completely out of the bullpen and made a starting pitcher full-time, Scott posting a 2.28 ERA in 23.2 innings over 6 starts, with 15 hits allowed, 4 walks, and 27 strikeouts. He was promoted to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in mid-June and remained there for the rest of the season. He made 12 starts for Binghamton and posted a 2.47 ERA in 62.0 innings, allowing 44 hits, walking 8, and striking out 77. At both levels combined, he posted a 2.42 ERA in 85.2 innings, trailing only Tyler Stuart among Mets starters for lowest ERA.

At 6’4”, 215-pounds, Scott has an ideal frame for pitching. He surpassed his previous career high innings load this season but did not show any fatigue at either a per game basis or on the totality of the season. He throws from a three-quarters arm slot, with a long arm action through the back. There is a bit of effort in his arm, and in the past he has had command issues, but Scott has drastically improved his command and control considerably in 2023, a byproduct of his transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation and throwing in the zone and sequencing better to conserve pitches.

Scott worked on his four-seam fastball during the Arizona Fall League and over the winter of 2022, and its emergence may be one of the reasons the right-hander was so good in 2023. Sitting in the mid-90s and topping out in the high-90s, the pitch is difficult for batters to square up on thanks to its speed and rising action. Additionally, Scott’s two-seam fastball was a solid pitch in its own right. Sitting in the mid-90s, the pitch has a lot of arm-side and sinking movement, making it difficult for batters to square up on. In and of itself, it is not so much a a swing-and-miss, bat-missing strikeout pitch as it is a weak contact pitch, eliciting weak fly balls as batters swing under it and ground balls as batters swing over it.

He pairs it with a slider and a changeup, the latter of which also improved over the winter of 2022. Whereas Scott threw his fastball and slider combination roughly 85% of the time in 2022, the right-hander has been utilizing his changeup a bit more often this season as it is a better pitch that he has more confidence in. He also occasionally mixes in a curveball, but it is generally reserved as a get-me-over offering.

His slider is his main strikeout pitch. It sits in the low-to-mid-80s, with an average spin rate. When the pitch is at its best, it has gyroscopic break with very little horizontal movement, but it sometimes gets sweepier. It tunnels well with his fastball and has late two-plane bite that hitters struggle to pick up on. He mainly throws it to his glove side, getting right-handers to chase down and away although he does also use it against left-handed hitters as well, backfooting it against them.

His changeup sits in the low-to-mid-80s and also tunnels well with his fastball. The pitch has late tumble and fade and has been a fairly effective weapon against right-handers and left-handers alike, as opposed to before his winter improvements, when the pitch was used almost exclusively against left-handers. He maintains his arm speed when throwing the pitch and it gets both strikeouts and weak contact.