Mets Morning News: Ottavino signing becomes official

Meet the Mets

While some of the Mets infield is still uncertain, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor will be the star duo to lead it writes Anthony DiComo.

The Rumble Ponies announced their coaching staff for 2024 as well as the Syracuse Mets.

Travis d’Arnaud said the Mets make him the angriest out of all the teams he faces.

The Mets made the Adam Ottavino signing official on Tuesday evening.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight writes to beware of a quiet Dave Dombrowski.

Jarred Kelenic will look to turn the corner with the Braves this season.

Around Major League Baseball

John Angelos agreed to sell the Orioles for $1.7 billion in a surprising move.

Ken Rosenthal writes new ownership will offer fresh hope for Baltimore.

The A’s have yet to figure out where they will play until 2028 when their stadium in Las Vegas will be complete.

Ben Clemens writes Jacob deGrom isn’t like other pitchers.

The Yankees are one of the 15 teams who have gone to see Noah Syndergaard in his bullpen sessions.

Justin Turner signed with the Blue Jays on a one-year deal.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Christian Scott came in at #5 on Amazin’ Avenue’s top Mets prospects of 2024.

This Date in Mets History

Ralph Kiner signed on to call Mets games on this date in 1962.