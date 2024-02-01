Mets Morning News: Mets change start times for Saturday games

Meet the Mets

For the entire 2024 season, the Mets will have no late start times for Saturday games.

The team also announced their promotional schedule which includes a Mercury Mets jersey giveaway.

The Mets need to get Pete Alonso some protection in the lineup so he can thrive in the last year of his contract.

Around the National League East

The Braves revamped their coaching staff with the departure of Ron Washington but they are confident in the new coaches they brought in from their system.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had his salary arbitration hearing where he was seeking $2.9 million and the Marlins countered with $2.625 million.

The Phillies City Connect uniforms have reportedly leaked and the fanbase is not a fan of the design.

The Nationals signed former Met Robert Gsellman to a minor league contract.

Around Major League Baseball

Cal Ripkin and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg are both part of the new ownership group purchasing the Orioles.

The Padres reportedly signed Wandy Peralta to a four-year deal worth $16.5 million which includes three opt outs.

A health concern prompted the Dodgers to lower James Paxton’s guaranteed deal to $7 million.

Former Met Joe Smith officially announced his retirement after 16 years in major league baseball.

The Guardians home opener will take place during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

After a statue of Jackie Robinson was vandalized and destroyed, an online fundraiser has already raised $140,000 to help replace it.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Ryan Clifford came it at number 4 on Steve Sypa’s prospect list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008, Johan Santana signed a six-year contract worth $137.5 million which was the largest in team history at the time.