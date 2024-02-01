Mets to sign Jake Diekman

The Mets reportedly are set to add another arm to their relief corps for 2024 by signing veteran left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman, though Andy Martino of SNY clarified that the deal is not done yet. Diekman, a veteran of 12 years and eight ball clubs, pitched for the White Sox and Rays in 2023.

Diekman, who is entering his age 37 season, has averaged 68 games a season over his career, and has a career ERA of 3.83, ERA+ of 111, and 10.5 strikeout to walk ratio. He is adept at limiting hard contact, and continued that trend in 2023, but also continued his trend of walking a lot of hitters.

Like many relievers, it is a little hard to get a grasp of Diekman’s performance season to season because of the volatility of the role. However, after coming to the Rays mid-way through 2023, Diekman put up a 2.18 ERA and, over the full season, really limited the long ball, allowing only 3 home runs all season. Compared to nine in 2023 and ten in 2022, that’s a considerable change.

If completed, Diekman will join Brooks Raley as left-handed former Rays in the Mets’ bullpen.

The terms of the deal are not yet known.