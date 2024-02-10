Meet the Mets

Following a lengthy investigation, Major League Baseball has placed former Mets general manager Billy Eppler on the restricted list for the 2024 season after he was found to have improperly utilized the injured list during his time in New York.

New Mets pitcher Luis Severino became an investor in Baseball United.

Around the National League East

Phillies outfielder and noted Wet Guy Brandon Marsh underwent left knee surgery, though he is expected to be ready for opening day.

Despite Marsh’s injury, Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski insisted that the team does not feel the need to pursue any additional starting outfielders.

The Marlins acquired right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan from the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations and designated Peyton Burdick for assignment in a corresponding roster move.

Around Major League Baseball

Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs discussed the current ZiPS projections for the 2024 National League standings.

Rob Manfred offered his thoughts on the Dodgers’ massive spending this offseason along with numerous other topics.

While there have been proposals to find a way to allow MLB players to participate in the 2028 summer Olympics, there are several obstacles which will make this goal difficult.

Data shows that it is easier to see pitches in some ballparks than in others.

Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber has announced his retirement from baseball.

The Reds and Jonathan India have agreed to a two-year deal to buy out all but one of his remaining arbitration years.

In the wake a extensions for Bobby Witt Jr. and Jose Altuve, who are the next players who will sign long-term deals with their teams?

The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked all thirty farm systems across baseball.

This Date in Mets History

Keith Hernandez signed a long-term deal to stay with the Mets after the club traded for him the previous season on this date in 1984.