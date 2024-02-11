Mets Morning News: Spring training preview

Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo wrote a spring training preview for MLB.com.

“I’m just gonna go out there every fifth day and give it my all,” new Mets acquisition Adrian Houser said to SNY on Saturday regarding his goals for the upcoming season. “I’m gonna try and put the team in the best position to win the ballgame. I wanna go six, seven eight [innings] whatever I can go and give the team the best chance.”

Around the National League East

TheMarlins designated Peyton Burdick for assignment.

Baseball America published a profile on Nationals prospect Dylan Crews.

Around Major League Baseball

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com compared across projection systems and took a look at where they agree and where they don’t.

Speaking of projections, Baseball Prospectus handed out its 2024 PECOTA Superlative Awards.

Venezuela shut out the Dominican Republic to win their eighth Caribbean Series title. It’s their first Carribbean Series crown since 2009.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com goes over the eight biggest surprises of the offseason so far.

Michael Baumann of FanGraphs imagines a world where the yet to be signed Blake Snell goes for a maximum one-year contract.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1987, reigning World Series champion Ray Knight signed a two-year deal with the Orioles rather than re-signing with the Mets.