Mets Morning News: What’s familiar anymore?

Meet the Mets

Austin Adams, the modern era’s greatest hit by pitch merchant, cleared waivers and will be an NRI when Spring Training starts up.

With a new manager or front office debuting in six of the last seven springs, it would almost be more of a shock if things were familiar.

Andrew Christie, the Mets director of player development, provided some scouting reports on a few of the Mets’ top prospects.

Around the National League East

Only a day after losing his arbitration case, Nick Gordon is the newest Miami Marlin, coming over in a trade with the Twins in exchange for Steven Okert.

Former Tiger Spencer Turnbull is the newest Phillie, signing with the team for a $2M deal with another $2M available in incentives.

Around Major League Baseball

First it was the Yankees, then the Mets, now it’s the Dodgers turn to try and buy a World Series trophy.

The two crown jewels of the offseason for those Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, seem to be getting along pretty well

If the White Sox get a good enough offer for Dylan Cease, they’ll take it. If they don’t, they have no problem keeping him around for at least another year.

The Pirates and Yasmani Grandal deployed the tree in the woods strategy, leaking out that the two sides had agreed to a deal in the middle of the Super Bowl.

Former MLB promotional material workout partners Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard are on the radar of teams like the Rays, Cubs, and Padres looking for rotation depth.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to esteemed Mets legends Lenny Randle, Tim Redding, and Todd Frazier.