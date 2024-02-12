Mets sign OF Ben Gamel

The Mets added another depth signing today, signing outfielder Ben Gamel to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Gamel, who has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, played just six games with the Padres in 2023.

Before 2023, Gamel had been averaging over 100 games a season since his first full year, suiting up for the Mariners, Brewers, Guardians, and Pirates.

Gamel, with a career OPS+ of 96, has been the definition of a league average player for most of is career, hitting .252/.332/.384. He has played all three outfield positions but is most likely a corner outfielder at this point in his career.

Gamel, who turns 32 in May, seems likely to start the year in Syracuse and see playing time only if injuries or ineffectiveness plague the folks ahead of him on the depth chart. With DJ Stewart’s value relatively unknown and Starling Marte coming off a disaster of a season, having a Gamel in the system to plug a hole in case of injury is a fine asset to have.