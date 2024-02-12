SNY releases 2024 Mets spring training broadcast schedule

SNY has released its 2024 spring training broadcast schedule, which features games on both SNY and PIX11. The first scheduled broadcast will be on SNY at 1:00pm when the Mets take on the Cardinals on February 24. WCBS will also start their radio broadcast on the spring opener. Both the last televised game and the last radio broadcast of spring will be on March 24 against Washington.

Another game of note is the debut of the Spring Breakout Game, which will take place on March 15. The Mets’ top prospects will take on the Nationals’ top prospects at 3:00pm, which will be followed by the Mets versus Washington.

The beloved trio of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez will be back on the call along with Steve Gelbs, who will both be in the booth and on the field. This year, they will be joined by former Met Daniel Murphy for two games. He will be working alongside Cohen and Darling on February 27, and then the following day it will be just Murphy and Cohen calling the game.