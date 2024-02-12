Mets release spring training roster

The Mets have officially released their major league spring training roster, a group that includes a whopping total of 64 players. Everyone on the team’s 40-man roster is on the list, of course, and that includes Luisangel Acuña, one of the team’s top prospects.

On the non-roster invitee side, though, the team has invited the following players to big league camp: pitchers Austin Adams, Kyle Crick, Dominic Hamel, Nate Lavender, Eric Orze, Yacksel Ríos, Cam Robinson, Christian Scott, Chad Smith, Cole Sulser, Mike Vasil, Danny Young and position players Austin Allen, Tomás Nido, Kevin Parada, Hayden Senger, Rylan Bannon, José Iglesias, Yolmer Sánchez, Jett Williams, Ben Gamel, Drew Gilbert, Taylor Kohlwey, and Trayce Thompson.

While a bunch of those players don’t have a real shot at making the Opening Day roster, a little bit of experience against major league players—even in exhibition games—certainly doesn’t hurt when it comes to the team’s top prospects. And some of the veterans in the group do figure to have a chance at earning a spot in the team’s bullpen or on its bench.