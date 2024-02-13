Mets Morning News: Edwin Díaz is the talk of the town on day one of spring training

Meet the Mets

Mets’ pitchers and catchers reported to Port St. Lucie. The team posted the full spring training roster.

A new year means new numbers all around for the new players.

Danny Abriano pondered five intriguing storylines to watch this spring, as did Mike Puma.

Edwin Díaz expects to recapture his 2022 form this year, saying he will be the ‘same guy’ after his injury.

More important than anything is the return of Narco in 2024. The closer said he will keep the tune, correctly predicting that fans would not be happy with him otherwise.

Tim Healey recapped the closer’s workout and what he said afterwards.

Díaz is ready to go, but what does that mean for the bullpen? Tim Britton explains.

David Stearns clarified that he does not expect serious contract negotiations with Pete Alonso ahead of the slugger’s impending free agency.

Stearns’ conservative approach could take some getting used to, especially after the spending spree powered by Steve Cohen in previous winters.

Tim Britton and Will Sammon talked takeaways from the first day of spring training.

The Mets added another name to the mix, inking Ben Gamel to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

Carlos Mendoza will speak with the media today, and you can tune in here.

Kyle Crick could miss most of camp with a calf strain. The reliever was previously signed to a minor league deal.

SNY released their spring training broadcast schedule.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. topped Thomas Harrigan’s Fantasy Baseball draft list.

Mark Bowman talked about storylines to watch for the Braves this spring.

The Nationals signed outfielder Jesse Winker to a minor league deal with a spring training invitation.

Miami has hired Sara Goodrum to serve as Director of Special Projects.

Around Major League Baseball

Alex Chamberlain discussed the pulled fly ball revolution.

The MLB dot com staff talked Cy Young award contenders and dark horses for 2024.

The staff also shared one key spring training storyline per club.

By the way, some free agents remain unsigned.

Jorge Soler is no longer one of those unsigned free agents after agreeing to a three-year deal with the Giants.

Jen Pawol, who will serve as an umpire for spring training games, is knocking on the door to become the first woman umpire in MLB, writes Britt Ghiroli.

Shohei Ohtani showed everyone why the Dodgers paid him the big bucks in his first BP session with Los Angeles.

Jurickson Profar is returning to the Padres on a one-year deal.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 41st birthday to former Met (and fellow Greek) Mike Nickeas!