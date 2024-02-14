Mets Morning News: Mark Vientos full-time DH?

Meet the Mets

Can Mark Vientos break through to be the Mets regular DH?

Tim Britton looks at the pros and cons of Vientos in the DH spot.

Anthony DiComo looks at three key storylines to follow this spring for the Mets.

The Mets are focused on run prevention as the key to making the playoffs.

Carlos Mendoza opened up camp as manager, a position unfamiliar to him. David Lennon writes Mendoza is settling in as manager at the right time.

Mendoza did not say whether Harrison Bader or Brandon Nimmo will be the everyday centerfielder.

Mike Vaccaro writes the team is in a familiar spot as an underdog heading into the season.

SNY will broadcast the Spring Breakout Game on March 15 between the Mets and Nationals featuring top prospects from both teams.

Around the National League East

Ron Washington’s absence will be felt when the Braves open up spring training.

The Marlins and Yonny Chirinos agreed to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

The Angels signed Drew Pomeranz to a minor league deal.

Jenny Cavnar was named play-by-play announcer of the A’s, becoming the first female primary play-by-play voice in MLB history.

Brittany Ghiroli looked at the unprecedented rise of young impact players in baseball.

Jayson Starks writes what we learned from MLB’s new schedule last year and what to look for this season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The Amazin’ Avenue staff weighed in on how they’re feeling about the 2024 Mets at the start of spring training.

This Date in Mets History

Livan Hernandez signed with the Mets on this date in 2009.