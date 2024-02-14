Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the bullpen arms the Mets added: Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman, and Shintaro Fujinami. With pitchers and catchers reporting this week, we also talk about our overall outlook on the roster and pray for a J.D. Martinez signing (or just another bat, any bat).

Next, we talk about Billy Eppler being placed on the ineligible list for the 2024 season for improper use of the injured list.

We also highlight three amazing women breaking barriers in baseball: lead play-by-play announcer for the Athletics Jenny Canvar, umpire Jen Pawol, and 16-year-old Shiki Nakayama, who plays on her high school’s baseball team in Japan.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts. You can also support our work by subscribing to our Patreon, which will get you bonus episodes, access to our Discord server, livestream experiences, an exclusive monthly playlist, and more!

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter and Instagram (@apodoftheirown) and you can follow Home Run Applesauce on Twitter and Instagram (@HRApplesauce). You can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your

feeds every week and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!