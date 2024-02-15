Mets Morning News: Mets make Fujinami signing official

Meet the Mets

The Mets officially announced their signing of Shintaro Fujinami.

Justin Verlander says his shoulder isn’t feeling great and that his timeline for starting the season hasn’t been determined yet. Verlander is, of course, a member of the Astros, but it’s relevant to the Mets since they’re paying a big chunk of the salary that remains on his contract.

The Athletic looked at one question facing each pitcher in Mets camp.

Speaking of Mets pitchers, Kodai Senga has assumed the role of ace.

Senga offered his thoughts on Tylor Megill’s “American Spork” pitch that’s inspired by his own famous ghost fork.

David Peterson was surprised that he needed hip surgery over the offseason.

Around the National League East

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have begun talking about an extension.

The Marlins signed Curt Casali to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has multiple offers as he recovers from Tommy John surgery and will either sign by sometime today or wait until the middle of the season to do so.

This Date in Mets History

Jason Isringhausen rejoined the Mets on this date in 2011.