Mets Morning News: Díaz throws to hitters, Baty working on hitting more balls in the air

Meet the Mets

Francisco Lindor is looking forward to the 2024 season after spending his excellent 2023 season in pain because of a bone spur in his elbow.

Lindor also believes in the Mets’ long-term vision, and Will Sammon wrote about how big of an asset Lindor’s leadership is to the team.

Edwin Díaz threw live batting practice yesterday, the first time he’s faced hitters since suffering his knee injury last year.

Brett Baty is working on his swing in an effort to hit more balls in the air.

A Mets employee is said to be the whistleblower who reported Billy Eppler’s misuse of the injured list last year.

There’s reason to believe the Mets will retain Pete Alonso, even if he’s determined to hit free agency first.

There are four Mets prospects on FanGraphs’ top 100 list.

Christian Scott is one Mets prospect to watch in spring training this year, per this list on MLB.com.

Lenny Dykstra is recovering from a stroke.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight looked at some Phillies players who will be interesting to watch in spring training.

A couple of Braves prospects cracked the aforementioned FanGraphs top 100.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball is looking to enforce the obstruction rule this year.

The Orioles got some bad news, as Kyle Bradish has a tear in his UCL.

Mike Moustakas signed a minor league deal with the White Sox.

The Texas Rangers are probably done adding players ahead of the 2024 season.

Baseball Prospectus wrote about baseball’s Tommy John “epidemic” from the perspective of a pitcher.

Rob Manfred says he’s done as commissioner come January 2029, and he’d like to have the process of expanding the league to 32 teams in place by the time he’s finished. You can read more about all things Manfred here.

This Date in Mets History

Sadly, Gary Carter passed away on this date in 2012.