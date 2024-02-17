Meet the Mets

The Mets added a potential DH option, signing Ji-Man Choi to a minor league deal.

Top prospect Jett Williams will get some reps at second base this spring in addition to shortstop and center field.

Luisangel Acuña, meanwhile, will be getting reps at shortstop and second base, according to Carlos Mendoza.

Sean Manaea discussed the transformation he experienced as a pitcher thanks to his work with Driveline.

After suffering a left elbow injury at the end of last season, Jeff McNeil is healthy and ready to participate in spring training.

McNeil finally got his promised car from Francisco Lindor this offseason.

The Mets are hoping that their bullpen will be a strength this year thanks to all the depth they’ve added.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. hinted at his desire for a contract extension that would make him a Brave for life.

The Phillies added a piece to their bench, as they’ve signed Whit Merrifield to a one-year deal.

Alec Bohm won his arbitration case and will be paid $4 million by Philadelphia this year.

The Marlins have reportedly made an offer to free agent infielder Tim Anderson.

The Nationals have signed Zach Davies and Jacob Barnes to minor league deals with invitations to spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

What young hitters could be on the verge of breakout campaigns based on their previous batting metrics? The Athletic’s Eno Sarris examines a few candidates.

Rob Manfred will retire after his deal expires in 2029, so how can he spend the next few years to improve his legacy?

What players are likely to lead the MLB in saves this year? (And where does Edwin Díaz rank on that list?)

One year after signing an 11-year deal to be the Padres’ shortstop, Xander Bogaerts is being moved to second base.

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung experienced some calf discomfort while running drills yesterday.

Former Met Daniel Vogelbach has signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays.

East Carolina University’s Parker Byrd made history, becoming the first Division I baseball player to appear in a game with a prosthetic leg.

This Date in Mets History

Original Met Roger Craig was born on this date in 1930.