Mets sign Ji-Man Choi to minor league deal

The Mets have signed Ji-Man Choi to a minor league deal that would see the left-handed hitter earn $3.5 million if he were to be on the major league roster.

Heading into his age-33 season, Choi has a pretty solid track record as a major league hitter over the course of his career. But he struggled in limited playing time in 2023, hitting just .163/.239/.385 with six home runs and a 65 wRC+ in 117 plate appearances for the Pirates and Padres. From 2017 through 2022, however, Choi hit .245/.350/.436 with a 120 wRC+ for the Yankees, the Brewers, and—for the vast majority of that time—the Rays.

As for platoon splits, Choi has them. Over the course of his career, he has a 122 wRC+ against right-handed pitchers but just a 65 wRC+ against lefties. Presumably he’ll be fighting for a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster, with 2023 surprise DJ Stewart the only other obvious candidate for playing time as a left-handed-hitting DH.news