From Complex To Queens, Episode 262: The Final Countdown

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Steve, Ken, and Thomas dedicate Promote, Extend, Trade to the only Valentine Mets fans should have- Bobby Valentine.

Following that, we finish up discussing the 2024 Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects list. We start with some Ronny Mauricio (6) discussion, then move on to Christian Scott (5), Ryan Clifford (4), Luisangel Acuna (3), and Drew Gilbert (2) banter, before wrapping up with the jewel of the system, Jett Williams. (1).

