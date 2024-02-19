Mets Morning News: Reported

Meet the Mets

The 2024 season will look a lot like the 2023 season when it comes to the workload and rest schedule of Kodai Senga.

Other than himself, the most important thing Jake Diekman is bringing to the Mets is what he learned from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Much like the team as a whole, Starling Marte is looking forward to a season with fewer injuries and higher rates of success.

Prior to the full squad’s reporting this morning, Carlos Mendoza called up the New York Post for a managerial Q&A.

You may not believe the 2024 Mets are a playoff team at the moment, but David Stearns does.

If there’s one thing Francisco Alvarez wants to be better at in 2024, it’s throwing out runners.

The one thing Alvarez is most proud of coming into camp is his confidence in speaking English publicly and for longer amounts of time.

Around the National League East

Now the Phillies first baseman with another eight years left on his contract, Bryce Harper wants to stick around for even longer than that.

Dylan Crews, the Nats top prospect, is ready to see what lies ahead of him in his first ever professional Spring Training.

Feeling healthy and seeing an opportunity to play on the Nationals, Mets Fan Favorite Jesse Winker is hoping to resurrect his career after a pair of down seasons.

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek is feeling good coming off of Tommy John Surgery, but a rehab stint might push him just a little beyond Opening Day.

Around Major League Baseball

Now 37 and over two years removed from his last major league game, Pablo Sandoval has reportedly been invited to Spring Training by the San Francisco Giants.

The Orioles acquired reliever Matt Krook from the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations.

Now officially a Giant, Jorge Soler is looking to become the first Giant to hit more than 30 homers in a season since Barry Bonds and the first left fielder to start on Opening Day two years in a row since that same man.

Sonny Gray’s first bullpen doesn’t just have people saying he’s going to be the Cardinals ace, but the Cardinals’ leader too.

The Boston Red Sox are the only team that Triston Casas has ever known and he’d like to keep it that way.

Angels rookie Noah Schanuel has decided that his hot new workout is to abstain from sitting and instead stand every waking moment of the day twice per week.

With the defending Cy Young still out on the open market, the Yankees are once again looking strongly at Blake Snell.

Unsurprisingly, Wander Franco will not be one of the Tampa Bay Rays in attendance for the first days of camp...or maybe even the last...or ever really.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the first Spring Training in New York Mets history started.