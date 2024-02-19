Mets to sign Luke Voit to a minor league contract

No, you’re not experiencing deja vu: the Mets - again - are signing Luke Voit to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Voit, entering his age 33 season, signed a minor league deal with the Mets in June of 2023 after Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch, but never got called up to the majors. The deal is expected to be finalized today, and Voit is reportedly already in camp with the club.

Voit had a decent showing in Syracuse last year, hitting .264/.415/.643 with 14 home runs over 164 plate appearances.

Here is what our Chris McShane had to say about Voit when he was signed last year:

Having started his major league career with the Cardinals in 2017, Voit broke out in a big way after being traded to the Yankees during the 2018 season. From the time of that trade through the end of the 2021 season, Voit hit .271/.363/.520 with 68 home runs and a 138 wRC+. But he dropped off significantly in the 2021 season, hitting just .239/.328/.437 with 11 home runs and a still-respectable 112 wRC+. Shortly before the 2022 season began, the Yankees traded Voit to the Padres for right-handed pitcher Justin Lange, who is currently pitching in Single-A. Voit went on to hit 22 home runs with San Diego last year, albeit with a .226/.308/.402 line and a 102 wRC+. [Voit] hit just .221/.284/.265 in 74 plate appearances with the Brewers this year before he was designated for assignment.

With Mark Vientos still very much a question mark offensively, Voit’s best shot at making the majors this year, barring serious injuries, would be as part of the Mets’ designated hitter solution. However, Voit has consistently performed better against right-handed pitching than left, which puts him at a disadvantage as a platoon player, especially when his hypothetical partner, Ji-Man Choi, has similar splits.

That said, taking a flyer on a player with serious pop is never a bad move, and this continues to build depth for either the bench or the upper minors.