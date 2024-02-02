Mets Morning News: Mets closing in on adding second lefty reliever

Meet the Mets

The Mets appear close to signing left-handed reliever Jake Diekman.

The team’s conflicted plans for 2024 are evident in their current uncertainty at Designated Hitter, writes Will Sammon.

With the addition of Diekman, the Mets are putting the finishing touches on their offseason plans, though they are reserving roughly $10-$15 million to add at the trade deadline in case they are in the playoff race, according to Andy Martino.

The Mets will appear on FOX for the following Saturdays: 4/27 against the Cardinals and 5/11 against the Braves.

The Mets announced their non-roster invitees to spring training, which is in addition to players on the 40-man roster.

Around the National League East

Braves hurler Charlie Morton will enter this season as a 40-year old.

The Nationals inked Richard Bleier to a minor league deal.

The Marlins won their arbitration case with Jazz Chisholm, who will now be paid $2.625 million instead of the $2.9 million he was seeking.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles made a huge splash late last night, landing ace hurler Corbin Burnes from the Brewers in exchange for shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-hander D.L. Hall, and a 2024 Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick.

MLB dot com analyzed the stunning trade from all sides.

Execs reacted to the move, with one calling it ‘Scary’.

Burnes wasted no time responding to the news of his trade.

MLB Network listed the Top 10 players at each position.

Thomas Harrigan and David Adler highlighted one key number to watch for every team in 2024.

Brian Murphy shared the story of the time Corbin Carroll was saved by a Diamondbacks legend.

Pete Crow-Armstrong wants the Cubs to re-sign Cody Bellinger.

Joe Kelly isn’t just an effective reliever, but he also brought the heat off the mound with his sick dance moves.

Brian Hoch attempted to figure out the 26-man roster for the Yankees in 2024.

St. Louis is hungry to prove their offense can bounce back.

The Cardinals added ex-Yankee reliever Keynan Middleton to their bullpen.

Yadier Molina will seek another championship, this time as a manager.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets finalized their deal for Johan Santana on this date in 2008.