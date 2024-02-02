Mets sign Shintaro Fujinami, finalize deal with Jake Diekman

The Mets have signed right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to a one-year deal worth $3.35 million with a possible $850,000 in incentives, according to Jon Heyman. In addition, the club finalized their deal with left-hander Jake Diekman pending a physical, according to Andy Martino.

Fujinami came over last winter from Nippon Professional Baseball after a successful career, which included a 3.41 ERA and over 1,000 strikeouts. He was posted by the Hanshin Tigers and was signed by the Athletics to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with the intention of joining Oakland’s rotation. However, he posted a 14.40 ERA in four starts and was relegated to the bullpen. He especially struggled with his command while in Oakland, posting a 5.47 BB/9 in 49 1⁄ 3 innings.

After pitching to an 8.57 ERA and a 4.90 FIP with the A’s, he was traded to the the Orioles in exchange for Easton Lucas fared much better in Baltimore. He pitched 29 2⁄ 3 innings with the O’s and posted a 4.85 ERA and a 4.13 FIP while recording his first two major league saves. He improved his walk rate to 4.55 BB/9 and increased his strikeout rate from 9.30 K/9 to 9.71 K/9. Joel Sherman added that Fujinami was signed to be a reliever and also has minor league options available, so he can be optioned should be continue to struggle in the majors.