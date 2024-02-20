Mets Morning News: Cohen comes to camp

Meet the Mets

The Mets, who are collecting players on minor league contracts like Thanos collected Infinity Stones, added another one. New York agreed to terms on a minor league deal with Luke Voit, who was already in camp yesterday. Voit played for Syracuse last season, slugging 14 homers in 37 games for the Triple-A squad before opting out of his deal.

Voit sees a real possibility to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

Steve Cohen showed up to camp yesterday and chatted with some fans, with one fan yelling about needing to sign Pete Alonso.

During his visit, Cohen was spotted speaking with Alonso, though no word on if they were discussing contracts or dinner plans.

Brandon Nimmo says he’s got no problem moving to left fielder to accommodate Harrison Bader.

Nimmo and Bader are fine with the outfield shakeup, as the end goal is to win. Nimmo, incidentally, was called by David Stearns about the potential move while on vacation in Italy.

Carlos Mendoza gave his first speech to the full team roster yesterday, which is considered “a big moment” among major league managers.

Anthony DiComo shared the early reviews of Mendoza’s address to the club.

Starling Marte, who says he is “good” physically, will be an X-factor for the Mets this season, writes Mike Puma.

Francisco Alvarez is more mature than his birth certificate would have you believe, writes David Lennon.

On This Week In Mets, Tim Britton focused on Brett Baty’s offseason work and historical precedents for a Baty turnaround, among other things.

Around the National League East

The Nationals are no longer for sale, says owner Mark Lerner.

Despite a long and consistent career, Charlie Morton still feels pressure to perform at 40.

Whit Merrifield chose the Phillies to try and win a World Series, which has eluded him.

Around Major League Baseball

Manny Randhawa explored the one player on each club with the most to prove coming into Spring Training.

Ex-Met Dom Smith has signed with the Cubs. He will compete for a spot on Chicago’s roster this spring and could earn $3.5 million if he makes the team.

Chicago also inked free agent David Peralta.

This signing happened while the Cubs wait for Cody Bellinger for serious contract negotiations.

The Red Sox inked Liam Hendricks to a two-year deal worth $10 million, pending a physical. Hendricks underwent Tommy John Surgery and may not return until the 2025 season.

The Brewers brought Brandon Woodruff back on a two-year deal. Woodruff is expected to miss the 2024 season.

Juan Soto showed up to Yankees’ camp yesterday, facing the pressure of ending the team’s title drought and playing well enough to earn a big contract in a walk year, writes David Lennon.

The Yankees remain interested in Blake Snell and reportedly have an offer on the table.

The Mariners could be considering a move for Matt Chapman.

The Giants inked Pablo Sandoval to a minor league deal.

Giancarlo Stanton is looking to regain his MVP form this season.

Mike Trout doesn’t want to be traded, viewing that as taking the “easy way out”, and is trying to get the Angels to sign more players.

In an interview, Anthony Rendon shared his views on his family and where baseball sits on his list of priorities.

According to a friend, Theo Epstein would listen if he were approached about becoming MLB Commissioner, but only if he thought he could affect positive change in the game.

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick addressed the possibility of the club leaving Phoenix one day.

Our very own Richard Staff wrote a terrific piece for Defector on the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

